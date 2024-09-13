Short Interest in Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Decreases By 75.4%

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a drop of 75.4% from the August 15th total of 177,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 296,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Burberry Group Stock Performance
Shares of BURBY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.74. 178,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,999. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $27.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.68.
Burberry Group Company Profile
