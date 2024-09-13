Short Interest in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Decreases By 45.1%

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decline of 45.1% from the August 15th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 32.5% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE LEO opened at $6.56 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $6.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average of $6.11.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

