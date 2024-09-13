Short Interest in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Expands By 322.2%

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 322.2% from the August 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 274,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 30,276 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 78,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 254.8% in the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 42,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 30,771 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust alerts:

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.60. 23,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,754. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $18.73 and a twelve month high of $23.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average of $22.11.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.