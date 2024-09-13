Short Interest in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Increases By 73.8%

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 830,200 shares, a growth of 73.8% from the August 15th total of 477,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.2 days.
BAE Systems Stock Performance
Shares of BAESF stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $18.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.90.
BAE Systems Company Profile
