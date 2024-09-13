Short Interest in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Increases By 73.8%

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 830,200 shares, a growth of 73.8% from the August 15th total of 477,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.2 days.

BAE Systems Stock Performance

Shares of BAESF stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $18.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.90.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

