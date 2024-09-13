Short Interest in Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Decreases By 94.4%

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 94.4% from the August 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Appili Therapeutics Price Performance

APLIF opened at $0.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. Appili Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -0.48.

Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01).

Appili Therapeutics Company Profile

Appili Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition and development of novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes ATI-1501, a taste-masked liquid oral suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1801, a novel topical formulation of paromomycin for the treatment of cutaneous leishmaniasis; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis.

