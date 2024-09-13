Short Interest in Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLMW) Increases By 342.9%

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLMW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, an increase of 342.9% from the August 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Apollomics Stock Performance

APLMW stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. Apollomics has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.10.

About Apollomics

Apollomics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of mono and combination oncology therapies to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to inhibit cancer. Its pipeline consists of various development-stage assets, including novel and humanized monoclonal antibodies that restore the body's immune system to recognize and kill cancer cells, and targeted therapies against uncontrolled growth signaling pathways.

