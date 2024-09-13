Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,547,448 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $102,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $3,618,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 735.0% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 52,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 46,589 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Shopify by 5.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 523,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 28,639 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Shopify by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,303,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,035,688,000 after purchasing an additional 238,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,881,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,309,154,000 after buying an additional 713,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. DZ Bank downgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Shopify from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.37.

Shopify Price Performance

SHOP stock opened at $71.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.28 and a 200-day moving average of $68.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.