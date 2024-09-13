Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SHLS. UBS Group cut their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a hold rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SHLS

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SHLS opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.01. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Shoals Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $22.40.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $99.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Shoals Technologies Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHLS. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 184,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.