Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS) Shares Down 5.1%

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.26. 394,521 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 4,822,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.
Sharps Technology Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.29.
Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Sharps Technology
Sharps Technology, Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.
