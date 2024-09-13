Shanghai Electric Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SIELY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Shanghai Electric Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SIELY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Shanghai Electric Group Price Performance

Shares of SIELY stock remained flat at $3.70 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.91. Shanghai Electric Group has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $4.60.

Shanghai Electric Group Company Profile

Shanghai Electric Group Co, Ltd. provides industrial grade green intelligent system solutions in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Energy Equipment, Industrial Equipment, and Integration Services. The Energy Equipment segment designs, manufactures, and sells nuclear power, energy storage, wind power, coal-fired power generation and corollary, and gas-fired power generation equipment; and vessels for chemical industry, as well as provides power grid and industrial intelligent power supply system solutions.

