SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the August 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 580,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SGS Stock Up 0.4 %

SGSOY stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.23. 17,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.10. SGS has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $11.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.63.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, testing, and verification services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Business Assurance. The company provides laboratory testing, product inspection and consulting, process assessment, technical and transactional assistance; and automotive, connectivity, softlines and accessories, and hardgoods, toys, and juvenile products, as well as government and trade facilitation services.

