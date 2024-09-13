SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the August 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 580,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SGS Stock Up 0.4 %
SGSOY stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.23. 17,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.10. SGS has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $11.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.63.
SGS Company Profile
