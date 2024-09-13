Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Hits New 12-Month High at $142.48

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $142.48 and last traded at $141.16, with a volume of 62496 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.31.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.74 million and a PE ratio of 64.99.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.33. Sezzle had a return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $55.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.35 million. Analysts predict that Sezzle Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $123,424.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,099,412.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sezzle news, Director Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $123,424.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 187,917 shares in the company, valued at $14,099,412.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 2,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total transaction of $168,533.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 447,665 shares in the company, valued at $37,312,877.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 199,164 shares of company stock valued at $22,405,358. Corporate insiders own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle during the 1st quarter worth $13,369,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Sezzle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle during the 2nd quarter worth about $611,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the second quarter worth approximately $544,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sezzle in the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

