ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Scholtz & Company LLC

Scholtz & Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.7% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ndwm LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ndwm LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $886.11 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $527.24 and a 52 week high of $889.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $182.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.77, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $805.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $765.81.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,479,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 804 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.00, for a total transaction of $652,848.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,479,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,936 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $849.62.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

