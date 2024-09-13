Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Downgraded by Bank of America

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FinViz reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sendas Distribuidora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday.

Sendas Distribuidora Price Performance

Shares of ASAI opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04. Sendas Distribuidora has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average is $11.55.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Sendas Distribuidora had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sendas Distribuidora

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 176,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 105,073 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 888.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 307,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 276,826 shares in the last quarter. Breakout Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the fourth quarter valued at $13,347,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

