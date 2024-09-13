Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $94.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Sempra from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sempra from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $81.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.75. Sempra has a 1-year low of $63.75 and a 1-year high of $84.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.36.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sempra

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,371,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,488,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

