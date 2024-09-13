SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,050 ($13.73) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut SEGRO to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 1,045 ($13.67) to GBX 985 ($12.88) in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on SEGRO from GBX 950 ($12.42) to GBX 930 ($12.16) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SEGRO from GBX 1,000 ($13.08) to GBX 1,050 ($13.73) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 986.50 ($12.90).

Get SEGRO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SEGRO

SEGRO Stock Performance

SEGRO Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON:SGRO opened at GBX 899 ($11.76) on Monday. SEGRO has a twelve month low of GBX 675 ($8.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 949 ($12.41). The firm has a market cap of £12.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4,280.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.10, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 899.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 889.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.10 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13,333.33%.

About SEGRO

(Get Free Report)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.