SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU) Trading 5.5% Higher

SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.79 and last traded at $5.57. 42,785 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 227,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

SeaStar Medical Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of -1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91.

SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.38.

SeaStar Medical Company Profile

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome.

