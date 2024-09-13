Scout24 (ETR:G24) Hits New 1-Year High at $74.50

Scout24 SE (ETR:G24 – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €74.50 ($81.87) and last traded at €71.40 ($78.46), with a volume of 97866 shares. The stock had previously closed at €73.40 ($80.66).

Scout24 Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of €70.66 and a 200-day moving average price of €70.05. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14.

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a mortgage financing product under the pay-per-lead model; mortgage and real estate financing advisory services; FLOWFACT and Propstack, which are CRM software solutions for real estate agents; and TenantPlus that provides rental properties.

