Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a growth of 332.3% from the August 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Scorpio Gold Stock Performance
Shares of Scorpio Gold stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 25,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,398. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14. Scorpio Gold has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.39.
Scorpio Gold Company Profile
