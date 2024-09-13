Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 1.1% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $22,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4,286.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,473,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,417,239 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76,321,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,418 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $54,748,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,366.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,221,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,058,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,219 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $40.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.90. The firm has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $40.89.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

