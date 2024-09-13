Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Position Lessened by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lowered its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 127,923,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,620,775,000 after buying an additional 2,406,870 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 641.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 672,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,313,000 after purchasing an additional 581,648 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 879.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 492,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,501,000 after purchasing an additional 442,176 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,019,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,455,000 after purchasing an additional 204,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,152,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,407,000 after purchasing an additional 189,244 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $69.41 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $53.32 and a one year high of $70.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

