Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) Sets New 12-Month High at $46.15

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.15 and last traded at $46.13, with a volume of 55109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.11.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.41.

Institutional Trading of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHI. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 29,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 75,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 359.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

