Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) Shares Sold by Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.22% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000.

Get Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SCHJ opened at $49.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.42. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.51 and a 52-week high of $49.55.

About Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.