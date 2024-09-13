Scholtz & Company LLC Makes New $355,000 Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,223 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 260.3% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TJX. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

TJX opened at $118.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $121.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.36.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

