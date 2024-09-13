Scholtz & Company LLC Grows Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Scholtz & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,249 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,277 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 2.7% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $68.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.09 and a 52-week high of $82.14. The company has a market capitalization of $143.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.39 and a 200 day moving average of $71.03.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

