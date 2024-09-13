Scholarship Coin (SCHO) Price Up 0% Over Last Week

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 12th. In the last seven days, Scholarship Coin has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Scholarship Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Scholarship Coin has a market cap of $5,532.41 and approximately $47.60 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Scholarship Coin

Scholarship Coin was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins. The official message board for Scholarship Coin is discord.gg/xt28253ca. The official website for Scholarship Coin is www.scholarshipcoin.org. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Scholarship Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00039999 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

