Scarborough Advisors LLC Sells 66 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Scarborough Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 51.5% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS opened at $247.36 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $183.29 and a 12 month high of $252.89. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.61.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

