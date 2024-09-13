Scarborough Advisors LLC Has $3.56 Million Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises 1.5% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Scarborough Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $152.20 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $108.32 and a 12-month high of $156.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.43.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

