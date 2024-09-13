Scarborough Advisors LLC Has $163,000 Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,765,000 after buying an additional 16,737 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,756,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,367,000 after purchasing an additional 129,055 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Elevance Health by 14.6% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 82,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,823,000 after purchasing an additional 60,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $545.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $534.70 and its 200-day moving average is $527.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $431.38 and a 1-year high of $567.26.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at $63,478,674.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Elevance Health news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at $63,478,674.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,610.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,116 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.29.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

