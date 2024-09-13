Saunders International Limited (SND) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

Saunders International Limited (ASX:SND – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Monday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Saunders International’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

Saunders International Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.28.

Saunders International Company Profile

Saunders International Limited provides design, construction, fabrication, shutdown, maintenance, and industrial automation services to organizations of steel storage tanks and concrete bridges in Australia. The company's engineering construction provides front end engineering design; structural mechanical and piping design; fuel terminals 3D drafting; designs and implements control systems, networks, and high and low voltage electrical solutions; builds new tanks for bulk fuel and chemical storage, and water reservoirs and pumping stations, as well as provides EPC and EPCM services.

