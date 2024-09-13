Sanjay Datta Sells 1,500 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $52,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 344,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,009,066.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upstart alerts:

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $62,655.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $55,500.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $20,980.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $26,310.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $28,150.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $27,800.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total value of $23,410.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $23,630.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $21,680.00.

Upstart Stock Performance

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $36.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.72 and a 200 day moving average of $27.35. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $49.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $127.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. Upstart’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Upstart by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Upstart by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Upstart by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Upstart by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Upstart by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upgraded Upstart from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Upstart from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Upstart

About Upstart

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.