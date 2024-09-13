Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.04

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.04 and last traded at $23.02, with a volume of 12937 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.83.

Sampo Oyj Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.64.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. On average, equities analysts predict that Sampo Oyj will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. It offers property, casualty, liability, accident, sickness, household, homeowner, motor, travel, marine, aviation, transport, forest, livestock, health, workers compensation, car, van, and bike insurance services, as well as reinsurance services.

