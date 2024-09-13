Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Lessened by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,203 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Oscar Munoz purchased 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $243.69 per share, with a total value of $499,808.19. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,165.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $105,637.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,921.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Oscar Munoz purchased 2,051 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $243.69 per share, for a total transaction of $499,808.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,165.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,376 shares of company stock worth $15,878,005. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. FBN Securities raised shares of Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.41.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $253.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $253.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.67. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

