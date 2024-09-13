Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,467 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,097 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Salesforce by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,239,543 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $319,846,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 12.5% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.2% in the second quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CRM opened at $253.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $245.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.67. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $105,637.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,921.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $105,637.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $229,434.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,072,660.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,376 shares of company stock worth $15,878,005. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.41.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

