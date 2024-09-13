Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.98 and last traded at $1.98. 2,040 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 4,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

Saipem Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31.

About Saipem

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through divisions Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, and Offshore Drilling. It offers development of subsea fields and pipelaying; installation and lifting of offshore structures; and engineering, implementation, installation, maintenance, modification, and decommissioning activities.

