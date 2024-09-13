Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.69

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.69 and last traded at $17.67, with a volume of 324752 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $176.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 600.00%.

Institutional Trading of Sabra Health Care REIT

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

