Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 10,476 Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Stock

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $232,462.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,864,659 shares in the company, valued at $63,566,783.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 170 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $3,775.70.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 13,785 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.76 per share, for a total transaction of $313,746.60.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 100 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,298.00.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 11,058 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.70 per share, with a total value of $251,016.60.

On Thursday, August 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,863 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $238,092.82.

On Monday, July 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,549 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.85 per share, with a total value of $180,043.65.

On Thursday, July 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 12,948 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.29 per share, for a total transaction of $314,506.92.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,674 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.93 per share, with a total value of $183,638.82.

On Friday, July 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 11,697 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.61 per share, for a total transaction of $276,166.17.

On Friday, July 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 17,917 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.61 per share, with a total value of $423,020.37.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock opened at $22.03 on Friday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.78 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.09.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Adams Natural Resources Fund

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 241.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 3.8% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 54,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 103,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

