RS Crum Inc. Trims Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

RS Crum Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,266 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,844,757,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Tesla by 21,816.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,167,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $57,102,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,361 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2,101.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,469,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $365,064,000 after buying an additional 1,402,443 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,731,430,000 after buying an additional 1,125,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Up 0.7 %

TSLA stock opened at $229.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $734.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $278.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. New Street Research cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.03.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

