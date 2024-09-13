RS Crum Inc. Sells 411 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

RS Crum Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.4% of RS Crum Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,000,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $244,754,000 after purchasing an additional 916,772 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $1,490,492,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 556,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,113,000 after buying an additional 22,568 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 175,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,523,000 after buying an additional 51,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 555.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 956,788 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $117,599,000 after acquiring an additional 810,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $89.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.21 and a 200 day moving average of $102.72. The stock has a market cap of $161.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.95.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

