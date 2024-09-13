RS Crum Inc. Sells 236,859 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

RS Crum Inc. lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,232,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,859 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 10.4% of RS Crum Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $39,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 82.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,757,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416,364 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,555,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409,362 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $75,055,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $62,860,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108.8% in the first quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,663,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,635 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $33.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.98. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

