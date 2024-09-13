RS Crum Inc. Sells 141 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

RS Crum Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 33.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 223,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,476,000 after acquiring an additional 43,681 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 72,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.7% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 51,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the second quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $535,509.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,831.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $535,509.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,831.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $931,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,597.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,845 shares of company stock valued at $2,266,455 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on SO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Southern from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Southern from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Southern from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.71.

SO stock opened at $88.49 on Friday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $61.56 and a twelve month high of $90.34. The firm has a market cap of $96.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Southern had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Southern’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

