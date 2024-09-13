RS Crum Inc. Has $2.36 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

RS Crum Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of RS Crum Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $374.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.36. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $260.65 and a 1 year high of $392.14.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

