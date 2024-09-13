RS Crum Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

RS Crum Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $97.62 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $97.69. The stock has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.16.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.