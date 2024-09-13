RS Crum Inc. Buys Shares of 534,848 Lilium (NASDAQ:LILMW)

RS Crum Inc. purchased a new stake in Lilium (NASDAQ:LILMW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 534,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Lilium Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LILMW opened at $0.09 on Friday. Lilium has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10.

Get Lilium alerts:

Lilium Profile

(Free Report)

Read More

Lilium N.V. engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It also provides aircraft manufacturer services, including training services, maintenance operations, material management and global distribution, flight operations support, ground service equipment, and digital solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.