RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.27

RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.27 and last traded at $20.27, with a volume of 569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.18.

RPAR Risk Parity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average of $19.31. The company has a market capitalization of $665.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.54.

About RPAR Risk Parity ETF

The RPAR Risk Parity ETF (RPAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Advanced Research Risk Parity index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds allocating to four major asset classes: global equities, US Treasurys, commodities and TIPS based on risk parity. RPAR was launched on Dec 13, 2019 and is managed by RPAR.

