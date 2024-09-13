Royal Bank of Canada Increases New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Price Target to $3.50

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NGD. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on New Gold in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded New Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, September 1st. Cibc World Mkts upgraded New Gold to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of New Gold from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of New Gold from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.66.

Shares of NYSE NGD opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36. New Gold has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $2.90. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. New Gold had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $218.20 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $893,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of New Gold by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,635,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 1,099,933 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in New Gold during the first quarter worth about $1,074,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in New Gold during the second quarter valued at about $458,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in New Gold by 222.4% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,216,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,186,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

