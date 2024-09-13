Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGX) Short Interest Down 95.7% in August

Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF Stock Up 2.7 %
NASDAQ:MAGX traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.00. 37,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,729. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.15. Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF has a 52-week low of $22.58 and a 52-week high of $41.91.
About Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF
