Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGX) Short Interest Down 95.7% in August

Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:MAGX traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.00. 37,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,729. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.15. Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF has a 52-week low of $22.58 and a 52-week high of $41.91.

About Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF

The Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds aiming to achieve 2x the return, for a single day, of the Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS) through derivative instruments such as swaps.

