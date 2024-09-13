Round Dollar (RD) Price Hits $2.05 on Exchanges

Round Dollar (RD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Round Dollar has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and approximately $5.64 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Round Dollar token can now be bought for $2.05 or 0.00006728 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Round Dollar has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Round Dollar

Round Dollar launched on July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. The official website for Round Dollar is onecash.asia. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Round Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketDoge is a token that was built on Binance Smart Chain network and aims to make people send money fast and with low fees.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Round Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Round Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Round Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

