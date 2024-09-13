Roth Capital Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Limoneira in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 10th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for Limoneira’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Limoneira from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Limoneira in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Limoneira Price Performance

Limoneira stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.64. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $13.88 and a 1 year high of $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Limoneira Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is currently -230.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Limoneira

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 48.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Limoneira by 60.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the fourth quarter valued at $413,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 32.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Limoneira by 7.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes.

