Roth Capital Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDLFree Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cardiol Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 10th. Roth Capital analyst J. Wittes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.10). Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cardiol Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Cardiol Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Cardiol Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Cardiol Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardiol Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

Cardiol Therapeutics Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of CRDL stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.01. Cardiol Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDLGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRDL. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cardiol Therapeutics by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 253,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 60,581 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in Cardiol Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,466,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 164,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.

